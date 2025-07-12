Google to pay $2.4 billion to license Windsurf’s AI coding tech, says Reports

Google is reportedly preparing to pay around $2.4 billion to license the technology behind Windsurf, an artificial intelligence-assisted coding platform, as part of its aggressive push to secure AI leadership.

According to The Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the matter, the licensing deal represents one of Google’s largest known investments in AI software intellectual property to date. Reuters said it could not immediately confirm the WSJ report independently.

The reported $2.4 billion deal would allow Google to access and integrate Windsurf’s proprietary AI coding capabilities, designed to help developers write software more efficiently by automatically suggesting, generating, or debugging code using large language models.

Strategic hires bolster DeepMind

Separately, a Google spokesperson told Reuters on Friday that the company has hired key members of the Windsurf leadership and development team.

This includes Windsurf CEO Varun Mohan, co-founder Douglas Chen, and select members of the company’s research and development division. These staff will join Google’s DeepMind unit, the advanced AI research lab known for breakthroughs like AlphaGo and Gemini. Industry analysts see these hires as a strategic move to further strengthen Google’s AI talent pool while directly absorbing Windsurf’s technical expertise.

Part of a broader AI arms race

The reported Windsurf licensing deal and the recruitment of its top talent come as Google faces fierce competition in the global AI race from rivals such as Microsoft and OpenAI. Microsoft has invested billions in OpenAI, whose ChatGPT models are now embedded across Microsoft’s products, including GitHub’s popular Copilot coding assistant.

By securing access to Windsurf’s technology and team, Google aims to strengthen its own AI-assisted coding tools, potentially enhancing offerings for its Cloud, Android, and Workspace developer platforms.

According to Reuters, Google has ramped up its AI investments in 2024 and 2025, betting that more advanced large language models will be key to maintaining its dominance in search, cloud services, and enterprise software.

A competitive AI landscape

The surge of interest in AI coding tools is part of a wider boom in generative AI, which uses large language models to generate text, images, code, and other content. Competitors like Microsoft’s GitHub Copilot, Amazon CodeWhisperer, and various open-source projects have made AI-assisted coding one of the hottest areas of investment and innovation.

By securing Windsurf’s technology, Google appears determined to keep pace in what has become an intense battle for AI talent, intellectual property, and developer mindshare.

What's next?