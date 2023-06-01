Gold rush: How the precious metal is beating S&P 500 returns

If you ventured into the world of investments during the pandemic, you were likely enticed by the stock market and crypto buzz. However, many first-time investors, particularly Gen Z, missed out on the opportunity to seize the dazzling rally.

That's because the youngest working generation arrived fashionably late to the party, facing negative returns as the Russia-Ukraine war and supply chain disruptions dampened risk sentiment.

Understandably, these investors hesitated to dive back into the market. The crypto crash hit even harder, leading most Gen Z investors -- a group of people born between the late 1990s and the early 2010s -- to turn to a timeless gem: gold.

This timeless jewel, renowned for its resilience against inflation, continues to captivate investors.

Gold has surged nearly 20 percent in the past year, outshining inflation and other mainstream assets. In contrast, the S&P 500 -- an index tracking the stock performance of 500 of the largest companies in the United States -- only managed a modest 2 percent uptick during the same period.

While seasoned investors stress on long-term stock strategies, many individuals hesitate to hold onto digital assets locked away in wallets, especially if their performance falters. But gold, in jewelry form, holds a sentimental value that encourages investors to stay the course and enjoy appreciation.

With the rise in popularity of rose and white gold, this radiant metal has gained broader appeal, catering to diverse tastes.

While gold is currently in the spotlight, it has historically underperformed equities in the long run.