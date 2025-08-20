Gold rates to remain high. Why it's a stable investment option in 2025?

Gold rates are expected to remain high during the second half of the year, according to analysts. They add that COMEX Gold will touch $3,600 in December 2025, breaking therecordsof its prices. Here's why gold might prove to be a stable investment option for now.

Over the past 20 years, gold has ended the year on a positive note for 14 years. Over the past three years, it has outperformed the Nifty 50. While gold has delivered an annual return of an average of 23 per cent, the Nifty 50 has delivered a return of just 11 per cent.

Gold has proven to be a resilient investment option for diversificationpurposes, especially in the face of market volatility and geopolitical uncertainties.

Gold ETFs and Sovereign Gold Bonds have also contributed to the popularityof gold among digital investors.

India's gold ETF holdings surged 42 per cent year-on-year. The number of investor accounts also grew by 41 per cent. Gen Z investors, social media influencers, and easy access to fintech platforms have made gold accessible.

In Q2 of 2025, the global gold demand surged 3 per cent. While global gold reserves remained robust with 36,345 tonnes, India's gold reserves climbed to 880 tonnes.

Why is gold a good investment option?

Gold's constant returns have highlighted the importance of investing in the precious metal amid global uncertainty, which is exacerbated by Donald Trump's tariff announcements.

Gold can be a great tool for diversification because its connection with the equities market is not strong. Also, with digital gold, investors can buy anamount of gold smaller than the physical metal.

Individuals can invest a small portion of their spending on investment tools in gold. They can also buy gold SIPs to reduce the risk of buying gold when its price is high.