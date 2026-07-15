Global workforce peaks: The maths gets ugly

The world just crossed a demographic line it can't uncross. The worker shortage era is here, and it isn't just a forecast anymore. The OECD says its members' working-age population will fall 8 per cent by 2060, with pension and health spending rising to 3 per cent of GDP across member states.

The World Employment Confederation projects that by 2040, four in five countries will see slower workforce growth, and three in ten will see outright decline. Only a handful of economies, like the US, India, Indonesia, and parts of Africa, buck the trend.

Japan is the sharpest case study. Recruit Works Institute projects a shortfall of roughly 11 million workers by 2040, hitting caregiving, transport, construction and food service hardest. More importantly, these sectors can't be offshored. Yet Tokyo's response is contradictory. It's expanding visa quotas to around 1.23 million foreign workers through fiscal 2028, while simultaneously raising the bar elsewhere.

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The business manager visa now requires a sixfold jump in capital investment, to 30 million yen, plus Japanese-language proficiency. Openness and restriction, running side by side, are the challenge. That's forcing the second lever, automation. South Korea already runs the world's highest robot density, at 1,220 robots per 10,000 employees, growing 7 per cent annually since 2019.