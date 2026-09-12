/Global AI web traffic soars to 125.7 billion visits in 2025; US and India lead market: report

Web traffic to artificial intelligence platforms experienced explosive growth in 2025, reaching 125.7 billion total visits, a 46% surge compared to the previous year, according to newly released analytics from market intelligence platform AITools.xyz. The data, which aggregates traffic estimates from SEMrush and Ahrefs across more than 9,500 AI platforms, reveals a heavy concentration of desktop and web-based usage dominated by a small group of nations. The United States leads the world by a wide margin, accounting for one out of every five AI website visits globally. Traffic originating from the US surpassed second-place India by more than double, while the top three countries combined generated 36.5% of all web-based AI interactions worldwide.

Brazil claimed the third spot globally with 7.0 billion visits, placing it comfortably ahead of major European markets including Germany (4.6 billion), the United Kingdom (3.8 billion), and France (3.4 billion).

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Large populations significantly contributed to the elevated totals in India and Brazil, but several Southeast Asian nations also showed remarkably strong engagement. Indonesia ranked sixth globally with 3.7 billion visits, while the Philippines ranked tenth with 2.9 billion. Both nations outperformed larger or wealthier economies such as Italy (2.6 billion), Spain (2.5 billion), and South Korea (2.3 billion).

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Conversely, China ranked 15th with 2.4 billion visits, an unexpectedly low position for the world’s second-largest AI developer. Industry analysts emphasize that this ranking reflects methodological boundaries rather than total national engagement. Major Western platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude face restrictions in China, driving domestic users toward native services like DeepSeek, Doubao, and Quark. Because these local platforms primarily operate through mobile applications and the dataset strictly tracks web browser traffic while excluding mobile apps, China's total usage is significantly understated.