Flight tickets to hotel stay: Both cheaper and expensive. Here's what has changed in new GST slab

If you find solace in travelling, the recent change in GST may concern you. For those who don’t get excited by the thought of travel, you may still have to indulge for work. So, this may still concern you. With that, we are looking at how your accommodation may be affected once the changes are implemented. On Wednesday (September 3), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a briefing, mentioned big reforms that will change the tax slabs. This comes a fortnight after PM Narendra Modi assured the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, on Independence Day, of a big Diwali bonanza with regard to GST. All the changes will be implemented September 22 onwards.

How will air tickets be impacted?

The GST Council’s decision on air travel will not affect economy class flight tickets as taxes are maintained at 5%. It remains the same, so be assured nothing is burning a hole in your pocket or pushing your vacation budget off the cliff. But if you are looking at an upgrade, i.e. the business class then there is an extra 6% GST, which will increase the existing 12% GST to 18%.

It means that business class air tickets are likely to become expensive, and you may see an increase in prices.

Breakdown:

Airfare

Economy class ticket – 5% GST (unchanged)

Business class ticket – 18% GST

Will the cost of hotel accommodation be impacted?

One of the most important decisions to be made while planning a vacation is the billion-dollar question: where are we staying? Though location and itinerary win here, as it takes the apex position in the scheme of things. Despite being second in line, stay makes or breaks a plan. Let’s see what changes have been made on this front.

An accommodation which costs lesser than INR 1,000 will have no taxes levied. Any stay that costs between INR 1,001 and INR 7,500 will attract a 5% GST without ITC (Input Tax Credit), which was earlier at 12% GST with ITC. A room tariff over INR 7,500 per night will have 18% GST added to the bill.

The GST release says, “Reduction of GST from 12% to 5% on ‘hotel accommodation’ services having value less than or equal to Rs. 7,500 per unit per day or equivalent.”

Breakdown:

Room tariff per night

Up to INR 1,000 - No GST

INR 1,001 – INR 7,500 - 5% GST (without ITC)

Above INR 7,500 -18% GST (unchanged)

The crux: According to the details released by the GST Council, premium services and goods will attract a higher GST, which is otherwise relaxed for other components mentioned in the list.