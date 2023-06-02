Eurozone's inflation tumbles, fuels rate cut debate in European Central Bank

Inflation in the Eurozone has decelerated to its slowest pace since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The initial estimate from the European Union's statistics agency cited by CNN reveals that consumer prices in the euro area rose by 6.1 percent last month compared to the previous year, marking a significant drop from April's 7 percent surge.

Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, the major economies within the Eurozone, have all witnessed a sharp decline in inflation.

The easing of inflationary pressures can be attributed to various factors. Food prices moderated for the second consecutive month in May. Energy prices, however, declined during the same period. Moreover, core inflation, which excludes food and energy, hit a four-month low of 5.3 percent. These developments indicate a gradual cooling down of the previously heated price trends.

The downward trend in inflation has also ignited discussions about the need for the European Central Bank (ECB) to reconsider its course of action. But ECB President Christine Lagarde was quoted by CNN as saying that there is still work to be done before interest rates can be considered sufficiently restrictive.

Mixed Signals and Economic Indicators

While May's inflation data encourages some policymakers to advocate for an end to the ECB's tightening cycle, others remain cautious due to persistent services inflation and the tight labour market.

The Eurozone's unemployment rate dipped to 6.5 percent in April, demonstrating a robust economy. However, separate data revealed that lending by banks in the Eurozone stagnated in April, with loans to households barely showing any growth. These mixed signals make it challenging for the ECB to determine the most appropriate monetary policy approach.

If the gradual easing of core inflation continues, analysts cited by CNN predict that the ECB will settle for two more interest rate hikes, eventually reaching a peak deposit rate of 3.75 percent.