EU warns of countermeasures as Trump doubles US steel tariffs

The European Union has sharply criticised US President Donald Trump’s decision to double tariffs on imported steel and aluminium, calling the move a blow to global trade stability. The European Commission reportedly warned that it is prepared to activate countermeasures if a negotiated solution is not reached soon.

According to Reuters, Trump on Friday announced that the US would raise tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from 25 per cent to 50 per cent, citing national security and the need to protect American industries.

The tariff hike is seen as a major escalation in the ongoing trade conflict between Washington and its allies.

“We strongly regret the announced increase of US tariffs on steel imports from 25 per cent to 50 per cent,” a European Commission spokesperson said in an emailed statement, as quoted by Reuters.

The Commission noted that the decision “adds further uncertainty to the global economy and increases costs for consumers and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.” It further added that the tariff hike undermines efforts currently underway to reach a negotiated resolution between the EU and US.

EU prepares retaliatory measures

The EU had earlier paused its own counter-tariff actions in order to allow room for diplomatic talks. However, following Trump’s latest announcement, the Commission said it was finalising internal consultations on expanding its trade defence measures.

“The EU is prepared to impose countermeasures, including in response to the latest US tariff increase,” the spokesperson said, according to Reuters.

If talks fail, both existing and newly drafted EU tariffs will take effect on 14 July—or earlier if required. These retaliatory measures are expected to target key American exports, similar to past EU responses during previous tariff disputes.

Impact on transatlantic trade ties

Trump’s decision comes amid growing friction with both China and the EU on multiple trade fronts. The doubling of tariffs is not only expected to raise input costs for US manufacturers but also risks damaging already fragile EU-US trade relations.

European officials view the move as part of a broader trend in Trump’s protectionist trade policies, which have also included hefty tariffs on Chinese goods and threats against auto imports from Germany and Japan.

The European Commission reiterated that it remains open to discussions but stressed the importance of a fair and rules-based global trading system.

“The tariff increase also undermines ongoing efforts to reach a negotiated solution,” the Commission said, per Reuters.



