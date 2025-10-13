E20 petrol decreasing the mileage of vehicles? Survey claims...

A survey claimed that E20 fuel has reduced the mileage of vehicles and increased the maintenance cost of older petrol vehicles. The survey comes weeks after Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari rejected claims on social media that the E-20 fuel -- a blend of petrol with ethanol -- is detrimentalto engine longevity.

A new survey by LocalCircles revealed that 8 in every 10 petrol vehicle owners who purchased their vehicles in 2022 or earlier have said that their fuel efficiency has dropped this year.

LocalCircles received 36,000 responses from petrol vehicle owners across 323 districts in India. These respondents include men, women. 45 per cent of people were from Tier-I cities, 27 per cent from Tier-II, and 28 per cent from smaller towns.

The survey found, according to Business Standard, that over half of the respondents faced more wear and tear and repairs in 2025 than before. They said they had been facing issues in the engine, fuel line, tank, and carburetor.

The government has said that E-20 is a cleaner fuel. They contend that blending 20 per cent ethanol with petrol will cut India's import bills.

What did Nitin Gadkari say on Ethanol?

In September, Gadkari had stressed the need to start exporting Ethanol.

"It is the time for India's futuristic development. We need to reduce our imports and increase our exports. As far as the surplus of ethanol, it is now the requirement of the country that we need to export ethanol," he said.

Nitin Gadkari said that India can rapidly scale up its ethanol production. He said farmers are earning Rs 45000 crore more every year because of the government's ethanol policies.