/Diwali 2025: India logs 25 per cent increase in sales in festive season | Check details

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has said that sales of Rs 5.40 lakh crore in goods and Rs 65,000 crore in services have been registeredduring the festive season this year. This is the country's highest-ever Diwali season turnover.

According to the industry body, this year's sales witnessed a massive 25 per cent increase against 2024's figure of Rs 4.25 lakh crore.

CAIT Research & Trade Development Society carried out a pan-India survey across 60 major distribution centers representing Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities between Navratri (September 29) and Diwali (October 20). The research studied points like sales performance, consumer sentiment, and the economic influence of GST rationalization.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

An uptick in consumer demand was expected as the government eliminated the 12 per cent and 28 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) and placed most of the items in the categories into the 5 per cent and 18 per cent slabs. The move was aimed at boosting consumerdemand by leaving more money in the hands of the masses for discretionary spending.

What CAIT said in its report

CAIT, in its report, credited two factors for the bumper sales – GST rationalization and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vocal for Local campaign.

The survey described PM Modi as a "brand ambassador" for GST relief and Swadeshi products, noting that his appeal for buying Indian goods resonated widely among both traders and consumers.

The report found that nearly 87 per cent of those surveyed said they preferred Indian-made goods over imported ones.

The sales of Indian manufacturers rose 25 per cent compared to last year. This signals that consumers are moving towards the government's goal of a self-reliant India.