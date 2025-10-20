Even as gold prices are skyrocketing because of global uncertaintiesexacerbatedby Donald Trump's tariff onslaught, jewellery markets across India are buzzing due to the festive season. On Dhanteras this year, gold worth Rs 85,000 crore was sold over a period of two days.

All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) chairman Rajesh Rokde said that approximately 50 to 60 tonnes of jewellery were sold over the two days of Dhanteras, amounting to nearly Rs 85,000 crore.

He said all categories of jewellery witnessed strong demand. In terms of volumes, the sales were similar to last year. However, since the prices of gold have nearly doubled, the growth in value terms was stellar.

The sales of silver nearly doubled as consumers found the metal to be more affordable compared to gold, which has been hitting record rates.

The body is anticipating more gold sales during the Diwali and Bhai Dooj festivals.

GJC expects that the five-day festive window will deliver exceptional results. The total jewellery sales will reach between 100 and 120 tonnes. The total value of these transactions is expected to be between Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 1.35 lakh crore.