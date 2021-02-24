Despite strained ties, China returns as India's top trading partner

Despite the strained ties between India and China last year, Beijing emerged as New Delhi's top trading partner in 2020.

In June 2020, 20 Indian security personnel had lost their lives in a violent clash with China at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh which triggered tensions between both neighbouring nations.

The Indian government promptly retaliated by banning hundreds of Chinese apps.

However, the bilateral trade between both nations in 2020 stood at $77.7 billion.

Even though this number is lower than the last year's $85.5 billion, but it still was enough for China to retain its numero uno position, according to the provisional data from the Indian commerce ministry.

Total imports from China into India stood at $58.7 billion, which exceeded the combined purchases from the US and UAE, its second and third-biggest trade partners.

"Imports from China are cheap and available quickly in sufficient amounts. Imports from several other sources are not as cost-effective, and as easily available, as they are from China," National University of Singapore economist Amitendu Palit was quoted as saying by BBC.

Meanwhile, militaries of both the countries completed the pullback of forces and weaponry from the North and South banks of Pangong.