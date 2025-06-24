Chinese ports are breaking records after trade truce with US: What happened?

China’s export engine is in overdrive. Ports across the country have just logged their busiest week in recorded history, with cargo shipments and flight volumes reaching unprecedented levels. The sudden surge follows a temporary trade truce with the United States and reflects exporters’ urgency to move goods before Donald Trump’s next tariff wave hits.

According to China’s Ministry of Transport, Chinese ports processed 6.7 million standard containers last week, the highest weekly tally ever. That marks a 6 per cent jump over the previous week. The spike comes just weeks after Beijing and Washington struck a deal on May 12, offering a 90-day window before US tariffs snap back into place.

As reported by Bloomberg, the rush is not just about beating deadlines, it’s a sign of how deeply trade tensions are reshaping Asia’s shipping flows, infrastructure capacity, and geopolitical strategy.

Ports lead the charge: Record 6.7 million containers in a week

The biggest numbers are coming from China’s ports. The Ministry reported a total of 6.7 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) moved last week, a figure unmatched in previous years.

Source: China’s Ministry of Transport via Bloomberg



The jump reflects a scramble by exporters to push goods through customs before early-July tariff deadlines come into force. Many Chinese companies are shipping directly to the US, while others are routing through Southeast Asian nations like Vietnam and Thailand to avoid direct tariff exposure. This logistical sprint is also being driven by the steep drop in Chinese exports to the US in May, which, according to Bloomberg, was the worst since the early pandemic years.

Not just seaports — cargo flights and rail soar too

The momentum isn’t limited to sea freight. Chinese air cargo operations also hit new highs. In the week ending June 23, the number of domestic cargo flights surpassed 2,100, the highest ever recorded in a single week. Total cargo flights, including international routes, reached the second-highest weekly level in China’s history.

Flight Traffic Overview (March 2023 – June 2025)

Domestic cargo flights: >2,100 (record high)

International cargo flights: remained above 3,000, despite US tariff changes

Source: China’s Ministry of Transport via Bloomberg

This sharp increase occurred despite the US ending the ‘de minimis’ loophole, which had previously allowed tariff-free imports of small parcels from China. The loophole was a key enabler of low-value e-commerce exports, particularly in fashion and electronics. Even with that barrier, Chinese data shows strong non-US demand for small parcels, helping offset the fall in American consumer orders. In parallel, domestic rail cargo also surged to a record high for this period of the year, highlighting how China is mobilising all modes of transport to clear backlogs and accelerate export turnover.

A wider Asian trend

China isn’t alone in this race. As per Bloomberg, several Asian countries are showing parallel surges in trade with the United States:

South Korean exports to the US jumped sharply in the first 20 days of June, extending near-record momentum from May.

Vietnam, Taiwan, and Thailand each reported record monthly shipments to the US in May.

This pattern reflects a broader regional reaction to Washington’s trade policy, as Asian economies try to front-load exports before the US shifts to a more protectionist stance under President Trump’s second term.

Why this matters?

At the heart of this export boom is a narrow window. The May 12 agreement between China and the US granted exporters a 90-day reprieve from new tariffs. That window expires in mid-August, but many importers expect fresh US tariffs to land by early July. This has triggered a rush to export, stock up inventories, and shift trade routes while time remains.

But the question now is: Will this surge last? Analysts say it’s likely temporary. Once the 90-day grace period ends, tariffs may return in full force, potentially choking off some of this volume and squeezing China’s trade surplus. Nonetheless, the record numbers show how adept Chinese logistics have become at absorbing shocks, re-routing supply chains, and responding to political pressure with scale and speed.

China’s busiest week at its ports is more than a statistical record, it’s a window into the geopolitical fault lines reshaping global trade. With over 6.7 million containers, 2,100 cargo flights, and record rail shipments in one week alone, Beijing is demonstrating that it can adapt to external pressure, at least for now.

But as the clock ticks toward August, and with Washington weighing its next move, the real question is whether this logistical sprint marks the start of a new trade normal or just a temporary truce before the next storm.



