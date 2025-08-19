China tariff delay fails to save US Christmas shopping season

US retailers are warning of fewer fake Christmas trees and higher prices this holiday season, as tariffs on Chinese imports weigh on supply chains and consumer demand. According to a Reuters report, a last-minute reprieve from Washington and Beijing on August 11, granting a 90-day delay in tariff hikes has done little to ease concerns. Most retailers had already placed their seasonal orders months in advance, leaving limited room to restock shelves with fresh inventory.

Retailers cut back orders

Chris Butler, CEO of National Tree Company, which supplies Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s and Amazon, said this year’s market will see “lower supply.” His company sources around half of its trees from China, and the rest from Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand.

Butler confirmed that prices on popular models, including Carolina pine, Nordic spruce, and Dunhill fir will rise between 10 to 20 per cent. Retailers, he added, are pushing companies like his to ship directly to customers, cutting back on bulk inventory purchases to reduce financial risk.

China’s dominance in Christmas décor

China remains the global hub for festive goods, supplying 87 per cent of US Christmas decoration imports last year, worth roughly $4 billion, according to United States International Trade Commission data cited by Reuters.

But after US President Donald Trump first raised tariffs to 145 per cent in April before scaling them back to 30 per cent in May, retailers have been hesitant to commit to large orders at volatile price points.

Mac Harman, CEO of California-based Balsam Hill, expects 15 per cent fewer trees in the market this season. “Even with the extended 90 days, it’s too late for any of us to add orders,” he told Reuters.

Still, the pause has helped his company save around $2.5 million, underscoring how unpredictable tariff policy has become for businesses.

Holiday budgets under strain

The cutback in artificial trees highlights what may be a muted shopping season overall. American households are already squeezed by higher prices on essentials such as diapers, soap, and clothing.

Levi Strauss recently announced it would scale back its holiday offerings, while toy makers are also feeling the pinch. Isaac Larian, CEO of MGA Entertainment maker of Bratz dolls said that even a 30 per cent tariff on toys is “still too much,” forcing the company to raise prices.

Limited gains from the delay

Experts caution that the 90-day delay will only help goods shipped by air. Chris Rogers of S&P Global Market Intelligence noted that companies like Apple set for new product launches stand to benefit, but most retailers have already locked in their festive inventories.

Some brands attempted to rush extra orders after the moratorium was announced, but shifting supply chains is proving complex. Dave Tu, president of DCL Logistics, which handles distribution for brands like GoPro, said that many firms that diversified away from China are now facing bottlenecks and delays as new manufacturers struggle to scale up.

A muted Christmas ahead

Industry groups believe that, for most retailers, this season’s inventory is already fixed. Matt Priest, CEO of the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America, summed it up bluntly: “Holiday inventory is what it is.”

Despite the reprieve, American shoppers can expect fewer fake firs and higher price tags, making this festive season a test of both retailers’ resilience and household budgets.