China cuts key lending rates to boost economic recovery amid trade war concerns

China's central bank, the People's Bank of China (PBOC), lowered its key lending rates for the first time since October as part of a broader effort to stabilise the country’s economy amid ongoing trade tensions with the United States.

On May 20, the PBOC cut the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) by 10 basis points to 3.0 per cent from 3.1 per cent and the five-year LPR by a similar margin to 3.5 per cent from 3.6 per cent. These cuts aim to stimulate consumption, encourage borrowing, and ultimately help offset economic challenges such as weak domestic demand and deflationary pressures.

Economic impact

The decision to reduce the LPR follows a series of monetary easing measures that the PBOC has been implementing in response to slowing economic growth. The LPR serves as a benchmark for the interest rates charged on loans, including mortgages, and influences both corporate and household borrowing. The one-year LPR, in particular, is vital for short-term loans, while the five-year rate directly impacts mortgage lending, making this decision significant for the housing market.

The rate cuts were widely anticipated by analysts, with many forecasting a 10-basis-point reduction. This move comes after a period of escalating trade tensions between the US and China, which had put substantial strain on both economies.

However, the recent easing of tensions, following a temporary tariff reduction agreement between the two countries, has provided some breathing room for China to implement its monetary policy. The US and China agreed to roll back tariffs for 90 days, which has raised hopes of a more lasting resolution to the trade war.

While the rate cuts are seen as a step in the right direction, economists warn that modest interest rate reductions alone may not be enough to generate substantial economic growth.

Strategic policy adjustments

In addition to the rate cuts, Chinese authorities have also implemented measures to ease liquidity conditions by lowering the reserve requirement ratio for banks. This move aims to free up more funds for lending and investment, further supporting economic activity.

These steps come in the wake of weakening economic indicators, including a sharp decline in new loans, which plummeted by 61 per cent year-over-year in April, signalling diminished confidence in borrowing due to tariff concerns.

Morgan Stanley economists told CNBC that stimulus measures are likely to be "lighter and delayed" due to the reduced likelihood of further escalations in the trade war. However, the firm also cautioned that despite the tariff reduction, the US trade-weighted tariff rate on China remains high, which could continue to dampen external demand for Chinese exports and exacerbate domestic overcapacity issues.

The decision to cut rates comes as part of a broader economic strategy that includes both monetary and fiscal easing, aimed at navigating the challenges posed by deflation and sluggish domestic consumption. Wholesale prices in China fell sharply in April, marking the steepest drop in six months, and consumer prices have been in decline for three consecutive months, underscoring persistent deflationary pressure.

Despite the favourable impact of the trade de-escalation on the yuan, which has strengthened by over 2.8 per cent against the US dollar since reaching a record low last month, the overall economic outlook remains uncertain.

As China pushes forward with its stimulus measures, the government's goal of achieving a growth target of around 5 per cent for the year seems increasingly dependent on the success of these policies.

The combination of lower interest rates, fiscal stimulus, and trade negotiations presents a delicate balancing act for Beijing, which must navigate deflation, sluggish demand, and trade risks to achieve its growth objectives for 2025.



