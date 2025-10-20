Chandigarh businessman gifts 51 cars to colleagues on Diwali

Chandigarh-based businessman MK Bhatia celebrated Diwali this year by gifting 51 cars to his team members, marking the third consecutive year of his grand gesture. Known for his generosity, Bhatia once again went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and praise.

As reported by PTI, Bhatia described this year's act as completing a "half-century" of car gifting. Following the handover, his team organised a 'car gift rally' from the showroom to Mits House, making jaws drop across the city.

Asked about his motivation behind such an extravagant tradition, Bhatia offered a heartfelt explanation.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“My associates are the backbone of my pharmaceutical companies. Their hard work, honesty, and dedication are the foundation of our success. Recognising their efforts and motivating them is my only goal — to keep them inspired and driven toward greater heights,” he said.

He further emphasised that his gesture is not about showmanship, but about strengthening team spirit and fostering a family-like bond within the organisation.

“When the team is happy,” he added, “the company naturally grows.”

Bhatia's reels and photos from the event have been widely shared on social media, with netizens applauding his generosity and calling his initiative a “benchmark of motivation in modern corporate culture.”

Last year, he gave 15 cars and a salary bonus.