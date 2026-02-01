/Budget 2026–27: Customs duty removed on 17 cancer drugs, expands rare disease relief

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced the elimination of the basic customs duty on 17 cancer-related drugs and medicines while presenting the Union Budget 2026–27, offering significant relief to patients. She also added that seven more rare diseases will be included under customs duty relief.

The decision is intended to make life-saving treatments more affordable and expand access to essential therapies, especially for patients who depend on imported medicines for advanced and complex cancers.

While presenting the Budget in Parliament, Sitharaman noted that the duty waiver would help lower the prices of crucial drugs used in various cancer treatments. Imported oncology medicines currently attract basic customs duty, which substantially raises their retail cost. Removing this levy is expected to result in price reductions, easing a major financial burden for cancer patients.

Add WION as a Preferred Source