Expectations are high that the government will unveil a slew of goodies—in the form of tax cuts, capital expenditures, additional jobs, or some combination of these—to boost sentiment and help the economy overcome the speed-breaker that has stalled its growing momentum.

A significant number of Indians are showing their displeasure with income taxes on social media.

So, it's hard to ignore the growing chorus of voices demanding a change to India's tax system, which has remained unchanged for six decades.

Previous attempts in 2010 and 2019 failed. The Indian government plans to present a new income tax bill in the budget session.

The proposed legislation seeks to streamline the current income tax structure, decrease its length by approximately 60 per cent, and enhance its clarity.

Taxpayers would benefit from simplifying the present law's complex web of rules, sub-rules, clauses, sections, and subsections.

However, the change ought to have a specific objective. Any reform must guarantee equality, with the affluent and the poor, as well as present and future generations, bearing an equal share of the load.

New Delhi wants greater tax revenue and an expanded tax base. The middle class, though, is hoping for immediate assistance. The new tax code should do both in a delicate balancing act.

The tax base in India is too narrow.

About 63 per cent of those who filed their income tax returns last year — nearly 47 million people — paid nothing.

On the spectrum's opposite end are the forty thousand affluent, who each paid about 100,000 dollars. However, the wealthiest taxpayers pay less than 20 per cent of all income taxes.

The middle-class taxpayers are the ones whose opinions really count, politically at least. This is because they are responsible for carrying over 80 per cent of the tax load.

This group has recently been complaining about being ripped off—not just by the income tax but also whenever they spend money—whether it's on a new car or almost anything.

Complaints about the taxes paid on investment earnings are also a big grumble. Any announcement on the income tax rate changes will take centre stage in the budget.

Raising the threshold for exemptions and lowering the burden under the old and new tax systems is a hotly contested topic.

Inflation is a major problem. Will Sitharaman give any positive news for ordinary taxpayers?

The anxiety and speculation keep growing about what is ultimately going to come out of the budget.

