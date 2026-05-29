/‘Bitcoin drops out of top 10 global assets’: How market sentiment is shifting toward AI stocks

Bitcoin fell below $73,000 this week and touched its lowest level since April before recovering slightly. The decline followed stronger-than-expected US inflation data, which led investors to reassess expectations around interest rate cuts and triggered a broader shift in market sentiment.

The world's largest cryptocurrency dropped to around $72,782 before moving back above the $73,000 mark. While Bitcoin remains one of the largest financial assets globally, analysts say a combination of higher bond yields, a stronger US dollar and growing enthusiasm for artificial intelligence stocks has created a challenging environment for risk assets.

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Why did Bitcoin fall?

The latest market move came after fresh US inflation data showed that price pressures remain elevated. Investors closely watched the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, one of the inflation measures monitored by the US Federal Reserve.

The stronger inflation reading reduced expectations that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates in the near future. As a result, US Treasury yields moved higher and the US dollar strengthened. Higher interest rates generally make lower-risk investments such as government bonds more attractive. This can reduce demand for assets like cryptocurrencies, which do not generate income or interest.

Following the inflation data, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond climbed above 4.6 per cent, while the US Dollar Index strengthened, reflecting changing expectations around monetary policy.

Bitcoin ETFs also saw outflows

Another factor weighing on sentiment was investor activity in spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). According to market data, several major Bitcoin ETFs recorded net outflows following the inflation report. Investors withdrew money from some of the largest funds, including products managed by BlackRock and Fidelity.

While ETF outflows do not necessarily indicate a long-term change in investor confidence, they can increase short-term market pressure when large amounts of capital leave crypto-related investment products within a short period.

AI stocks continue to dominate market attention

At the same time, artificial intelligence-related companies continue to attract strong investor interest. Over the past year, major technology companies associated with AI development have delivered strong market performance. Firms such as NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet and TSMC have benefited from growing demand for AI infrastructure, data centres and advanced semiconductor technology. According to market data from CompaniesMarketCap, several AI-focused technology companies have seen their market values rise significantly as investors continue to bet on long-term growth in artificial intelligence.

Analysts note that while it is difficult to prove that money leaving Bitcoin is directly moving into AI stocks, both trends have occurred at the same time, highlighting where investor attention is currently focused.

What are investors watching now?

Market participants are closely monitoring three key factors.

The first is US interest rate policy. Any indication that inflation is easing could revive expectations of future rate cuts, potentially improving sentiment towards cryptocurrencies and other risk assets.

The second is continued performance in the AI sector. Technology companies remain some of the biggest beneficiaries of current investor enthusiasm, particularly firms involved in AI chips, cloud infrastructure and software.

The third is Bitcoin ETF flows. Strong inflows into ETFs helped support Bitcoin earlier in the year, and investors will be watching closely to see whether recent outflows prove temporary or become a longer-term trend.

Can AI stocks and Bitcoin rise together?

Many analysts believe the relationship between AI stocks and cryptocurrencies is not necessarily a zero-sum game. During periods of strong liquidity and economic growth, both sectors have historically attracted investor interest simultaneously. However, in an environment where investors are becoming more selective and interest rates remain elevated, capital often flows towards areas showing stronger earnings growth and business fundamentals. For now, AI remains one of the dominant investment themes in global markets, while Bitcoin continues to navigate a more uncertain environment shaped by inflation, interest rates and investor sentiment.