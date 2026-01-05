/Bank strike on January 27? Cash withdrawals, cheque deposits may not be possible on these 3 days

Indian Bank unions affiliated with the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) have warned of a nationwide strike on January 27 to demand the implementation of a 5-day work week. If the protest goes ahead, public sector banks are likely to see prolonged disruption, as January 25 and 26 are already holidays, effectively affecting services for three consecutive days.

Currently, bank staff are off on the second and fourth Saturday each month, in addition to Sundays. Under the wage revision agreement reached between the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and UFBU during the wage revision settlement in March 2024, both sides had decided to make the remaining Saturdays non-working days as well.

"It is unfortunate that the government is not responding to our genuine demand. There would be no loss of man-hours because we have agreed to an extra 40 minutes working per day from Monday to Friday," UFBU said in a statement.

Five-day work week

It stated that RBI, LIC, GIC, etc., are already working for 5 days a week, adding that the foreign exchange market, money market, stock exchanges, etc., are not working on Saturdays. In addition, the central and state government offices also do not work on Saturdays.

The statement said there was no justification for banks not adopting a five-day work week, adding that a call has been issued for an all-India strike across banks on January 27, 2026.