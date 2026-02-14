/Amazon shares slide for 9th straight day, marking longest losing streak since 2006: Here's why?

Amazon's shares continued to slide on Friday, falling $0.81, or 0.41 per cent, to $198.79. The stock has consistently declined for nine consecutive trading sessions, marking Amazon's longest losing streak since July 14, 2006. Currently, Amazon's shares are on pace for their lowest close since May 9, 2025.

The stock has now declined in 12 of the past 13 trading days and is down 18.18 per cent over the current nine-day stretch. This represents Amazon’s worst nine-day performance since the period ending Nov. 9, 2022, when the shares dropped 22.37 per cent, according to data released by the Dow Jones Market.

Friday’s move also puts Amazon on track for its largest single-day percentage decline since Feb. 12, 2026, when the stock fell 2.2 per cent. Every week, shares are down 5.48 per cent, marking the worst weekly performance since the week ending Feb. 6, 2026, when Amazon fell 12.11 per cent.

Losses have mounted across multiple time frames. The stock is now 21.74 per cent below its all-time closing high of $254.00 set on Nov. 3, 2025, and down 13.07 per cent from its level one year ago on Feb. 14, 2025. It remains 21.74 per cent below its 52-week closing high, though it is still up 18.81 per cent from its 52-week closing low of $167.32 reached on April 21, 2025.

Why is Amazon's stock down 9 straight days?

Amazon's stock is "going down" primarily due to investor concerns after the company announced on February 5, 2026 of massive $200 billion investment, focusing heavily on AI, chips, and satellites, signalling huge costs with uncertain near-term profits, despite strong Q4 earnings and AWS growth. This spending spree, combined with a cautious profit outlook and broader tech sector anxieties about an AI bubble, spooked markets and investors, overshadowing positive results like revenue beats and strong AWS performance.

“This isn’t some sort of quixotic top-line grab. We have confidence that these investments will yield strong returns on invested capital. We’ve done that with our core AWS business. I think that will very much be true here as well, "CEO Andy Jassy said, Cryptopolitan reported.