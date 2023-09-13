Amazon illegally silenced its drone employees: Labour Board  

Amazon Inc. has been accused by the US Labour Board prosecutors of enforcing unlawful confidentiality requirements on its employees, which may eventually lead the business to modify its confidentiality policies, as per a Bloomberg report.

The regional director for the National Labour Relations Board in Seattle said in a complaint filed on Monday that Amazon had broken the law by making a confidentiality agreement a requirement of employment for a worker on its drone programme.

The complaint stated that the agreement forbade the disclosure of "business and financial information" as well as details of the company's "techniques, technology, practises, operations, and methods," even if the information is not labelled as secret.

Amazon was charged with infringing rights granted by federal workplace legislation, according to the complaint, which was submitted on behalf of the labour board's general counsel. It was claimed that this impacts workers at all of the company's US facilities.

Workers' freedom to discuss their working conditions with one another, with or without a union, is protected under the federal labour legislation.

Members of the National Labour Relations Board (NLRB) in Washington, where Democrats are in the majority, voted in August to create a new standard that makes it more difficult for businesses to defend workplace handbook policies that agency officials fear may have a chilling effect on workers' rights.

Regional NLRB directors file complaints with the agency, which are reviewed by agency judges whose decisions can be challenged in federal court after being reviewed by labour board members in Washington, DC. The government is unable to hold executives accountable for violations or levy punitive damages on businesses, but it can order them to amend any legally incompliant procedures.

In an interview, Cheddi Skeete, the former drone project manager who first brought the matter to the NLRB, expressed his concern about how excessively broad secrecy restrictions prevent workers from networking and job-hunting for fear of upsetting their current employers.

Skeete said he thinks the NLRB will assist in guaranteeing a fair balance between employers' need for privacy and employees' need to be allowed to discuss their job. Skeete filed a second discrimination and retaliation action against Amazon earlier this year. This might transform the corporate and technological landscapes, he told Bloomberg.