10 million cars rolled out from Indian factory in 25 years: Hyundai

In line with its 25-year milestone in India, South Korean automaker Hyundai rolled out its 10 millionth car from its India plant, located in the outskirts of the southern city of Chennai.

Hyundai began operations of this manufacturing facility in September 1998, which is also Hyundai’s first integrated car manufacturing plant outside Korea. The brand’s latest SUV offering Alcazar was the 10 millionth vehicle that was rolled out earlier in the day.

According to the company, Hyundai became India’s leading exporter of SUVs, with over 2 lakh units of Creta and Venue having shipped to overseas markets such as Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nepal and Chile.

With regards to the hatchback i20, they said it was being exported across Africa and Latin America. The company has also started exporting via the railroad route to Nepal, from Walajabad Railway hub near their plant.

It was in early 2020 that the brand surpassed the export of 3 million vehicles from India, by shipping cars to 88 countries. The company said that they have so far invested $4 billion in the Indian economy, employ a 15,000-strong workforce and has paved the way for generating 2.5 lakh jobs in Tamil Nadu.

Commenting on the occasion of the fastest 10 million car roll out, S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “This historic milestone of the 10 millionth car roll-out is a testimony of Hyundai’s commitment towards the Make in India initiative. Furthermore, it also showcases our vision of boosting the socio-economic development in the state of Tamil Nadu and making the country more self-reliant”.

The company also inaugurated a slew of welfare initiatives for the people in neighbouring districts. This included a child care centre benefitting 500 people annually, 1,500-seater community hall, donation of ventilators to the government hospital, support to self-help groups and dairy farming programs.