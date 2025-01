The predecessor to the feature allowed users to move their car forward or backward into or out of a parking spot.Also Read | Morning news brief: Trump's warning to Hamas; ChatGPT used to plan Tesla Cybertruck explosion, and more

President-elect Donald Trump will take office in 13 days and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is a close adviser who has previously criticized the NHTSA's actions.









NHTSA said it will assess Actually Smart Summon's maximum speed, use on public roads and line of sight requirements. The probe will also cover remote control through the phone app, the impact of connectivity delays and the system's performance in unanticipated conditions.

The probe covers 2016-2025 Model S and X vehicles, 2017-2025 Model 3 and 2020-2025 Model Y with the optional Full Self-Driving driver assistance system.





One complaint said a Model 3 in Houston in 2023 struck a parked car with a passenger inside, while another Model Y in September in Henderson, Nevada abruptly turned left an struck a parked vehicle.

Tesla, whose stock was down 4% in midday trading, did not respond to a request for comment.





Tesla in December 2023 recalled more than two million U.S. vehicles to install new safeguards in its Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system. NHTSA is still probing whether that recall is adequate to address concerns drivers are not paying attention.

The heightened scrutiny of the advanced driver assistance system comes as Musk looks to pivot towards self-driving technology and robotaxis.

NHTSA is opening a preliminary evaluation into the feature and then must decide whether to update the probe to an engineering analysis before it could seek to require a recall.