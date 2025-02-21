Kia India has announced an updated version of its 2025 Seltos which now includes eight new variants while increasing the total variant lineup to 24. The enhanced Seltos seeks to maintain its leadership in the mass premium car category through additional product options crafted for Indian customers. The expanded Seltos lineup now contains eight new variants across Smartstream G1.5 and D1.5 CRDi VGT engine models with price starting from INR 11.13 lakh for the HTE(O) variant and going up to INR 20.50 lakh X-Line trim (both ex-showroom).

The basic HTE(O) model features an 8-inch touchscreen interface with Bluetooth functionality as well as steering wheel audio controls and six audio speakers and connected tail light capabilities. The system consists of both LED lighting elements and illuminated power windows.

Moving one level up from the base model, buyers will find the HTK(O) at INR 12.99 lakhs offering panoramic sunroof features combined with 16-inch alloy wheels and roof rails as well as cruise control functions. Drivers of the HTK+(O) variant receive a smart key along with motion sensor functionality and a glare-controlling mood lamp.

Customers can choose the HTK+(O) version for INR 14.39 lakhs which includes automotive enhancements such as 17-inch alloy wheels, EPB IVT (with Zbara Cover AT), MFR LED headlamps, and LED fog lamps. The premium interior of this variant includes artificial leather steering wheel knob and chrome belt line design. Additionally, drivers get automatic folding outside mirrors along with a glossy black front grill.

Kia launched its Indian operations via Seltos models that have become fundamental to building the brand identity according to Hardeep Singh Brar who serves as Sr. VP and National Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia India. We achieve our highest volume of sales through the Seltos because this model delivers outstanding customer value. Our commitment goes beyond the present to keep updating the model according to emerging consumer requirements. The Smartstream G1.5 engine now has new variants that deliver superior value to customers. The new variants will push demand into an even stronger position because of their exceptional value to customers.

Kia India's strategic expansion of the Seltos lineup demonstrates its commitment to providing diverse and feature-rich options in the competitive Indian automotive market.