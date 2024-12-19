New Delhi, India

Kia India has unveiled the Syros compact SUV at an event in New Delhi with various segment-first features. Built on the reinforced K1 platform, the all-new Syros is aimed at the young and forward thinking generation looking for more features in a compact silhouette. Bookings for the vehicle will open on January 3 while deliveries will begin February onwards, next year. The company will reveal the price of the vehicle in the coming days, following the commencement of bookings.

Advertisment

The C-SUV comes with various segment-in-first features such as rear sliding, reclining and ventilated seats, dual-pane panoramic sunroof and Level 2 ADAS with 16 autonomous safety features alongside a suite of 20 robust Hi standard safety package. Further, the SUV benefits from real-time diagnostics and Over-The-Air (OTA) software updates for 22 controllers.

Kia Syros Exterior Highlights:

Syros gets Kia's signature starmap LED lighting and a distinctive Kia Signature Digital Tiger Face, enhancing its commanding road presence. The R17 (43.66 cm) Crystal Cut alloy wheels, streamline door handles, puddle lamps with Kia logo projection, and muscular contours contribute to a standout appeal of the vehicle.

Advertisment

Kia Syros Interior Highlights:

On the inside, the Syros features a 30-inch Trinity Panoramic Display panel, connected car navigation cockpit, dual-pane panoramic sunroof and sporty metal pedals. The stylish and reimagined interior façade is complemented by 64 colour ambient mood lighting, double D-cut steering wheel, stylish gear knob and a 4-way powered driver seat. The rear seats can be split in 60:40 to accommodate more boot space.

Kia Syros Technology Highlights:

Advertisment

The SUV supports 80+ connected features with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates with automatic updating of 22 controllers, Harman Kardon premium 8 speakers sound system, wireless smartphone charger for enhanced experience, and call centre-assisted navigation, among others.

Kia Syros Safety Highlights:

The South Korean automaker has equipped the Syros with ADAS Level 2, featuring 16 autonomous driving aids, including Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, 360 Degree Camera with Blind View Monitor and Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go features. The Syros also gets 20 standard safety features like Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist control, six airbags, Vehicle Stability Management and Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold, among others.

Kia Syros Performance Highlights:

The Syros features two engine options - Smartstream 1.0-liter turbo petrol with 88.3 kW (120PS)/172Nm and 1.5-liter CRDi diesel with 85 kW (116PS)/ 250Nm paired with manual and automatic transmission. The SUV will be available in four standard trims and two optional trims, offering a range of options for consumers.