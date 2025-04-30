President Donald Trump plans to mitigate his automotive tariff impact through an executive order which unites tax benefits with foreign parts and materials eligibility exceptions that will be made available on Tuesday. The executive order follows opposition from automobile companies regarding the economic harm that could arise from the tariffs.

The modified automotive policy enables American vehicle manufacturers to claim credits worth 15 percent of their domestic product manufacturing value. The administration gives companies the ability to reduce their expenses through part import costs using these credits which allows time to shift their supply chains into U.S. territories according to a senior official.

The company official stated that car manufacturers receive duty-free permission to import parts worth 3.75 percent of domestic production sticker price during year one and 2.5 percent in the following year. The third-year elimination of the credit benefit will encourage firms to relocate their parts production operations within the U.S. borders.

All auto parts and vehicles covered by these tariffs gain an exemption from all other global levies that President Trump has placed on Canadian-Mexican products and steel/aluminum imports as well as all other international goods. Sections dealing with North American components that conduct business under USMCA standards are not affected by the new exemptions.

The official from the administration stated that the business advantage of manufacturing cars abroad for importation purposes will decrease substantially. Automakers must submit either automobile import taxes or steel and aluminum import taxes depending on which total amount is highest.

The planned relief does not cover Chinese automotive components since they must endure increased 145% duties accompanied by existing duties imposed by Trump.

President Trump has planned a trip to Michigan during Tuesday when he will cross his first 100 day mark as commander in chief. The Detroit Three manufacturers along with various automotive suppliers maintain their operations in this state.

This move to ease auto tariffs reflects the administration's attempt to balance its trade policies with the need to mitigate economic disruption. The tariffs have caused turmoil in financial markets and raised concerns about a potential economic slowdown.

The first quarterly GDP report under Trump's term, due Wednesday, is expected to show a significant drag from the tariffs, primarily due to a surge in imports as companies front-loaded purchases to avoid the new levies. Economists predict a 0.3% annualized growth rate for the first quarter, down from 2.4% in the previous quarter.