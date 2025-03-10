People assembled in front of a Tesla showroom in Lisbon on Sunday to express their disagreement with Elon Musk's backing of right-wing political entities in European nations because Portugal appears likely to hold early parliamentary elections. The demonstrations demonstrate rising apprehension about Musk's political endorsements that precede the upcoming election.

Critics question the use of X by Musk when he promotes right-wing political entities in numerous European nations including Germany, Britain and Italy and Romania. Fears persist despite the fact that Elon Musk has yet to interfere directly with Portuguese political affairs because Chega gained sufficient support to place third in parliament.

Demonstrators in Lisbon carried signs which connected Donald Trump and Elon Musk to their message while displaying "Boycott Tesla" as one of their statements. Lisbon-based doctor Nuno Raimundo warned about European societies facing a contemporary threat of right-wing ideologies operating similarly to authoritarian systems in the period of 1930s. Global action forms his solution since he considers this threat to keep increasing its levels according to his assessment.

Prime Minister Luis Montenegro leads a minority government which now faces instability as parliament could remove its confidence in his leadership. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa suggests that May would be the likely time for a new election. The center-right alliance maintains a small lead in polling data while the Socialist party ranks second and right-wing Chega takes up third position.

European sales of Tesla have decreased noticeably as protests emerge in the market. The European Automobile Manufacturers Association reported that Tesla experienced an 45% decrease in European sales during January 2022 compared to last year although its market competition experienced 37% growth. Sales data indicates customer opinions have possibly been affected by the political positions taken by Elon Musk.

These protests demonstrate how technology and politics have merged with consumer activism despite European consumers facing declining sales numbers for Tesla vehicles.