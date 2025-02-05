Bengaluru-based Ola Electric has officially entered the electric motorcycle segment in India with the launch of the Roadster X series. The electric motorcycle series is available in five battery pack variants at a starting price of INR 74,999 for the 2.5kWh battery pack. The 3.5kWh and 4.5kWh variants are priced at INR 84,999 and INR 94,999, respectively. The other two variants fall under the Roadster X+ label, costing INR 1.5 lakh for the 4.5kWh battery pack and INR 1.55 lakh for the 9.1kWh (with 4680 Bharat Cell), offering a range of 501 km/charge (all prices are ex-showroom).

The Ola Roadster X series was first announced at the electric vehicle maker's annual tech event Sankalp last year alongside other upcoming electric bikes from the manufacturer. It is based on its in-house scalable motorcycle platform and has been launched with the aim to transform urban and rural mobility in the country.



Bookings have commeneced and the introductory prices are valid for one week, after which they will be revised. Deliveries for the electric bike series is scheduled to commence from mid March onwards.

Ola Roadster X engineering highlights:

The Roadster X series from Ola Electric sports a compact design language and a modular platform to deliver improved performance, efficiency and reliability across various riding terrains. All the variants come with a mid-drive motor that boosts performance and safety. The powertrain of the Roadster X series also features a chain drive and an integrated MCU for efficient torque transfer, providing good acceleration, and improved range while lowering costs. As an industry-first innovation, the company is also introducing flat cables in the motorcycles. These cables improve packaging efficiency, reduce weight, and enhance thermal performance, improving overall durability and reliability of the bikes.

Ola Roadster X feature highlights:

The Roadster X series comes with first-in-segment patented brake-by-wire technology with single ABS, and smart MoveOS 5 features such as advanced regeneration, cruise control, and reverse mode. The battery system of the Roadster X series represents a breakthrough in modular design with a single design concept adaptable across different capacities, delivering safer and more energy-efficient performance. It gets a IP67 waterproof and dust-proof certification, advanced wire bonding technology, and a serviceable Battery Management System (BMS) enabling easy maintenance. The user-friendly double cradle frame architecture is strong, lightweight and agile with optimised weight distribution, providing a lower centre of gravity, increasing stability, manoeuvrability and rider safety. The bike features 4.3-inch LCD screen with USB.

Ola Roadster X riding modes, performance and colour options:

The Roadster X series comes with three riding modes: Sports, Normal and Eco. The three variants of Roadster series are powered by a 7kW mid-drive motor and has a top speed of 118 km/h; acceleration from standstill to 100 kmph in 3.1 seconds. The motorcycles (2.5kWh, 3.5kWh and 4.5kWh) boast a range of 140 km, 196 km and 252 km (IDC) respectively. The Roadster X+ (4.5kWh and 9.1kWh) is powered by an 11kW motor offering a top speed of 125km/h and a brisk acceleration of 0 - 40kmph in just 2.7 seconds. The Roadster X+ (4.5kWh and 9.1kWh) comes a range of 252 km (IDC) and 501 km (IDC), respectively.

The electric motorcycles are available in five colour options: Industrial Silver, Anthracite, Stellar blue, Pine green, and Ceramic white.