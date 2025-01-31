Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet electric bike is here: Quick look at specs and features

Variants:

F77 SuperStreet with 7.1 kWh battery pack | F77 SuperStreet Recon with 10.3 kWh battery pack

Range:

F77 SuperStreet promises 211 km of range | F77 SuperStreet Recon promises 323 km of range

Performance:

F77 SuperStreet - 27 kW power, 90 Nm torque | F77 SuperStreet Recon - 30 kW power, 100 Nm torque

Four Colour Options:

Turbo Red, Afterburner Yellow, Stellar White and Cosmic Black

Price:

Starts at INR 2.99 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom)

Bookings and deliveries:

Bookings begin from 31 January while deliveries will start from March

Three riding modes:

Glide, Combat and Ballistic