Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet electric bike is here: Quick look at specs and features

F77 SuperStreet with 7.1 kWh battery pack | F77 SuperStreet Recon with 10.3 kWh battery pack
F77 SuperStreet promises 211 km of range | F77 SuperStreet Recon promises 323 km of range
F77 SuperStreet - 27 kW power, 90 Nm torque | F77 SuperStreet Recon - 30 kW power, 100 Nm torque
Turbo Red, Afterburner Yellow, Stellar White and Cosmic Black
Starts at INR 2.99 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom)
Bookings begin from 31 January while deliveries will start from March
Glide, Combat and Ballistic
