Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the XUV700 Ebony Limited Edition, a new variant designed to enhance the vehicle's commanding presence on Indian roads. The new version of the XUV700 SUV is priced from INR 19.64 lakh (ex-showroom) for the AX7 (7-Seater – FWD) petrol manual variant. It goes up to INR 24.14 lakh for the AX7 L (7-Seater – FWD) diesel automatic variant.

The XUV700 Ebony Edition boasts a bold exterior, featuring a Stealth black finish accentuated by brushed silver skid plates. The black-on-black grille inserts and blacked-out ORVMs contribute to an imposing front profile, while the R18 black alloy wheels add a touch of refined elegance. This meticulous combination of black and silver emphasizes the XUV700's design philosophy, projecting confidence and style.

On the inside, the cabin offers a refined experience with black leatherette upholstery, blacked-out trims, and silver accents along the center console and door panels. A light grey roof liner complements the dual-tone theme, adding a touch of sophistication. Dark-chrome air vents further enhance the premium feel, creating a luxurious and modern interior.

Mahindra has designed the XUV700 Ebony Edition for discerning individuals who demand excellence and appreciate meticulous craftsmanship and innovative technology. Whether for weekend adventures or daily commutes, this limited edition aims to provide an upscale SUV experience that seamlessly blends comfort, capability, and commanding design.

Since its launch in 2021, the Mahindra XUV700 has made a significant impact on the SUV market with its strong design, performance, safety, and technology. Having achieved 250,000 unit sales in just 43 months, the XUV700 continues to set new benchmarks. The Ebony Edition builds upon this legacy, offering a bold and refined driving experience.

The XUV700 Ebony Limited Edition is available in various variants and the limited edition offers a unique blend of style and substance for those seeking a distinguished SUV.