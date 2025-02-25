Mahindra Scorpio-N gets all-black special edition: Check details

Deepika Agrawal
Feb 25, 2025, 02:14 PM

The Scorpio-N Carbon Edition gets tone-on-tone treatment with smoked chrome finishes

It features black alloy wheels and dark Galvano finished roof rails on the outside

On the inside, it gets premium leatherette seats and contrast deco-stitching

Mahindra Scorpio-N Black Edition is available in the Z8 and Z8L seven-seater variants

It comes at a starting price of INR 19,19,400 for the Z8 manual petrol variant

The price goes up to INR 24,89,100 for the the Z8 L 4WD AT diesel variant

The special edition celebrates 200,000-unit sales milestone of the Scorpio-N