Mahindra Scorpio-N gets all-black special edition: Check details
Deepika Agrawal
Feb 25, 2025, 02:14 PM
The Scorpio-N Carbon Edition gets tone-on-tone treatment with smoked chrome finishes
It features black alloy wheels and dark Galvano finished roof rails on the outside
On the inside, it gets premium leatherette seats and contrast deco-stitching
Mahindra Scorpio-N Black Edition is available in the Z8 and Z8L seven-seater variants
It comes at a starting price of INR 19,19,400 for the Z8 manual petrol variant
The price goes up to INR 24,89,100 for the the Z8 L 4WD AT diesel variant
The special edition celebrates 200,000-unit sales milestone of the Scorpio-N
