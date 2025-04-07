Mahindra India Design Studio functions as a critical connection which unites Mahindra's domestic design group with its global center known as Mahindra Advanced Design Europe in UK.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. introduced its larger Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS) facility in Mumbai to the public today. MIDS demonstrates a significant financial investment that confirms the company's dedication towards design quality while incorporating the design element into product creation.

As MIDS continues its expansion by doubling its original footprint from 2015 it will guide product development for all Mahindra business segments including Autos, Farms and Last Mile Mobility (LMM). The facility utilizes contemporary design infrastructure through the implementation of modern technology and worldwide industrial standards to promote creative work and team cooperation.

MIDS functions as Mahindra's strategy to recruit exceptional Indian designers and establish India's premier automotive design facility. Through this link MINDS functions as a critical connection which unites Mahindra's domestic design group with its global center known as Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) in UK. The mutual partnership will guide automotive development toward internationally attractive products while preserving authentic Indian elements.

At the inauguration ceremony Pratap Bose of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. showed excitement about their future-ready Mahindra India Design Studio which brings top-tier design tools and technologies to craft remarkable designs for their automotive and farming business. The new studio possesses potent capabilities to draw excellently talented Indian designers who will turn it into a prominent design headquarters for automobiles throughout India. MIDS will strengthen our product designs throughout numerous years of operation.

At MIDS Mahindra strives to increase its design capabilities while developing the following generation of worldwide automotive icons that unify Indian creativity with global layout trends.