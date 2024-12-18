NEW DELHI

South Korea's LG Energy Solution (LGES) is engaging in detailed talks with JSW Energy to create a joint venture for battery manufacturing. The proposed partnership involves an equal collaboration where LGES will contribute technological expertise and manufacturing equipment, while JSW Energy will provide financial investment.

The companies are contemplating establishing a manufacturing plant with a total capacity of 10 gigawatt-hours, with JSW expected to utilise approximately 70% of the production for energy storage and electric vehicle applications.

Sources familiar with the discussions, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the private nature of the negotiations, indicated that the agreement remains non-binding. Both companies anticipate finalising the talks in the coming months, with a potential operational timeline targeting completion before the end of 2026.

For LGES, this joint venture represents a strategic expansion in the Indian market. The company currently supplies batteries to global automotive manufacturers including Tesla, General Motors, and Hyundai. In India, LGES is already a leading battery supplier to electric two-wheeler manufacturers such as Ola Electric and TVS Motor.

The proposed partnership also offers LGES an opportunity to mitigate manufacturing risks in a nascent EV market. With global EV demand experiencing slower growth, the company has already planned to reduce capital expenditure in the coming year.

JSW Energy, led by billionaire chairman Sajjan Jindal, views this venture as a critical step in securing local battery supply for its emerging electric vehicle ambitions. The company has previously formed a joint venture with China's SAIC Motor, acquiring a 35% stake in the Chinese carmaker's Indian unit, MG Motor.

According to sources, JSW has proposed a 25-year agreement to LGES and continues to engage with other battery manufacturers. The long-term commitment underscores the strategic importance of this potential collaboration.

The potential venture aligns closely with the Indian government's aggressive push to boost domestic manufacturing of clean automotive technologies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has been offering substantial financial incentives to encourage local production in the EV sector.

Currently, the Indian EV market is dominated by domestic manufacturers. Tata Motors and MG Motor lead electric car sales, while home-grown brands like Ola, TVS, and Bajaj Auto are prominent in the electric two-wheeler segment.

LGES has maintained a measured response, stating that they are "exploring various potential business options and monitoring market situations closely". JSW Energy has similarly refrained from public comment on the ongoing discussions.

The potential USD 1.5 billion investment highlights the increasing global interest in India's rapidly evolving electric mobility ecosystem. As countries worldwide accelerate their transition towards sustainable transportation, partnerships like this could play a crucial role in developing robust, localised battery manufacturing capabilities.