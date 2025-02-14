Since 1999 Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has successfully exported passenger vehicles from India for 25 years which made the company the nation's top passenger vehicle exporter. HMIL began exporting vehicles to global markets during 1999 and has sent more than 3.7 million vehicles from Indian production facilities since that time.

During the last 25 years Hyundai expanded its export business to exceed 150 countries while maintaining exports to more than 60 active markets. The Hyundai i10 family continues to dominate the market by surpassing 1.5 million exports and the Verna family exceeds 500,000 units exported.



During 2024 Hyundai shipped the majority of its vehicles to Saudi Arabia and South Africa then followed with Mexico and Chile and Peru. During the year Hyundai exported 158,686 vehicles that reflected their global customer base.

Unsoo Kim the Managing Director of HMIL acknowledged Hyundai's role in developing India's international manufacturing credentials through this anniversary celebration. Hyundai Motor India Limited maintains its position as the leading exporter of passenger vehicles manufactured in India throughout its entire exporting history. Over the past 25 years HMIL has earned valuable foreign exchange for India through exporting 3.7 million units while demonstrating the nation's engineering talent to global markets " he stated.

The company aims to establish India into its biggest export center outside its South Korean homeland, according to Kim. The director noted our continued dedication to smart mobility solutions across the world and to strength the 'Made in India Made for the World' strategy.

The South Korean automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor India Ltd. hit another important mark with its export of over 1 million units to African markets. The Hyundai Exter entered South African markets through shipping from 2024 as the company launched its regional debut. As a product from HMIL factory the Exter stands as the eighth Hyundai car made in India which entered South African markets.

Models such as the Creta, Alcazar, Verna, Exter, and i10 have played a crucial role in Hyundai’s export success, contributing to the brand’s growing presence in global markets and reaffirming its leadership in India’s automotive sector.