Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Friday introduced a slew of new variants and feature upgrades for its two models — Exter SUV and Aura compact sedan. With these new offerings, the carmaker aims to make these models more comfortable, safer and convenient for its customers. The Exter gets a total of four new variants across different powertrains while the Aura gets one new variant.

Hyundai Exter new variants:

1) Exter SX Tech variant - This variant is available with the petrol and Hy-CNG Duo powertrains and come loaded with hi-tech and aspirational features such as smart key with push button start/stop, dashcam with dual camera, smart electric Sunroof, a 20.32 cm (8”) touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC) with digital display and Projector headlamps with bi-function, among others.

2) Exter S+ variant - This variant is available with the petrol powertrain and comes equipped with features like Smart Electric Sunroof, R 15 (D=380.2 mm) Dual Tone Styled Steel Wheel, Rear camera with static guidelines, a 20.32 cm (8”) touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Rear AC vents and Electrically adjustable outside rear view monitor, among others.

3)Exter S Executive and Exter S+ Executive variants - These variants have been introduced with CNG powertrain and come loaded with advanced technologies and comfort features.



Prices for new Hyundai Exter variants:

Variant Price (Ex-showroom) INR EXTER 1.2 Kappa Petrol S MT 7,73,190 EXTER 1.2 Kappa Petrol S+ MT 7,93,190 EXTER 1.2 Kappa Petrol S AMT 8,43,790 EXTER 1.2 Kappa Petrol SX Tech MT 8,51,190 EXTER 1.2 Bi-fuel Kappa Petrol with Hy - CNG S Executive MT 8,55,800 EXTER 1.2 Kappa Petrol S+ AMT 8,63,790 EXTER 1.2 Bi-fuel Kappa Petrol with Hy – CNG Duo S Executive MT 8,64,300 EXTER 1.2 Bi-fuel Kappa Petrol with Hy – CNG Duo S+ Executive MT 8,85,500 EXTER 1.2 Kappa Petrol SX Tech AMT 9,18,190 EXTER 1.2 Bi-Fuel Kappa Petrol with HY-CNG DUO SX Tech MT 9,53,390

Hyundai Exter updates:

The Exter S variant available with petrol powertrain has been updated with features like rear parking camera with static guidelines, Electronic stability control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), R 15 (D=380.2 mm) Dual Tone Styled Steel Wheel, and 20.32 cm (8”) touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, among others.

Hyundai Aura new Corporate Variant:

The carmaker has introduced this new variant on the Aura compact sedan to offer a blend of comfort, convenience, and safety features as well as elevate the mobility experience for its customers. The new variant also comes with a host of in-cabin features to increase the overall convenience of the sedan users. It is available with both petrol and CNG powertrains, costing INR 7,48,190 and INR 8,46,990, respectively. It comes with a host of features, including 17.14cm (6.75’’) touchscreen display audio, R 15 (D=380.2 mm) Dual Tone Styled Steel Wheel, LED daytime running lamps (DRLs), Rear Wing Spoiler, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - Highline, Rear AC Vent, Rear centre armrest with cup holder and exclusive corporate emblem, among others.