The United States saw a 16.6% drop in stolen vehicles which amounted to 850,708 units in 2024 down from the historical record of 1.02 million in 2023.

Advertisment

The United States records its most substantial yearly decrease in vehicle thefts during the last forty years due to manufacturer anti-theft innovations targeted at Hyundai and Kia in addition to supply chain improvements.

Hyundai and Kia vehicles became the most stolen vehicles of 2021 and 2023 due to their lack of immobilizers which created the viral "Kia Boys" social media trend. The latest National Insurance Crime Bureau dataset shows that Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts decreased substantially to the tune of 37.5% throughout 2024.

Vehicle thefts declined because Hyundai Motor America implemented three key measures such as free software updates, ignition cylinder shields as well as reimbursement plans for stolen vehicles. The automotive company has installed the anti-theft software in 68% of their susceptible vehicles to date.

Advertisment

Also Read | Kia PV5 Car Derived Van makes debut at 2025 Kia EV Day

The United States saw a 16.6% drop in stolen vehicles which amounted to 850,708 units in 2024 down from the historical record of 1.02 million in 2023. The availability of improved components in the market together with new vehicle delivery has reduced the appeal of vehicle theft for parts.

Thefts of cars have become less appealing for criminals because of the enhanced auto part supplies and availability of new vehicles as Art Wheaton professor at Cornell University explains.

Advertisment

The state of Washington and Nevada together with Nebraska and Oregon and Colorado experienced major decreases in stolen vehicle cases. Models from Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado and Toyota Camry and Honda Civic frequently experience vehicle thefts because of their widespread use yet Hyundai and Kia models that persist on theft lists demonstrate ongoing difficulties.

The city of Washington D.C. documented the most stolen vehicles even though it registered an 18% decrease from the previous year. New Mexico along with California maintained elevated theft statistics.

The decrease in car thefts is due to multiple criminology-based factors such as law enforcement disruption of stealing rings and reduced sales in illicit markets. The combined efforts of automakers, law enforcement, and market forces have led to a substantial reduction in vehicle thefts, offering relief to vehicle owners nationwide.