Kia PV5 Car Derived Van makes debut at 2025 Kia EV Day
Deepika Agrawal
Feb 28, 2025, 04:57 PM
The mid-sized vehicle is the first production model under Kia’s dedicated Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) strategy
Kia PV5 will be available in passenger and cargo configurations from launch
It offers a range of up to 400 kilometres and a 30-minute fast-charging capability
The vehicle will be available in Korean and European markets starting H2 2025
Kia PV5 will be built on the brand’s leading-edge ‘E-GMP.S’ electric vehicle platform
With an open-box concept, Kia PV5 gets versatile space and smart storage solutions
The PV5 features a 7-inch instrument cluster and a 12.9-inch navigation screen
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ contributors.0.name }}
& {{ contributors.1.name }}
Read Next