Hyundai Motor Company launched its second-generation NEXO fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) during the Seoul Mobility Show 2025 at a global event. The all-new NEXO mid-size SUV serves as Hyundai's latest achievement in hydrogen mobility because of its position as the company's exemplar in fuel cell technology development for 27 years.

The new NEXO focuses on flexibility together with peak efficiency and safety goals to draw customers who embrace FCEV technology. The Hyundai implementation of advanced fuel cell technology lets this vehicle create zero tailpipe pollution in line with their strategy for diverse vehicle electrification through FCEVs as well as BEVs and hybrids.

The Hyundai brand estimates its products should travel more than 700 kilometers when charged for just five minutes. Development of the NEXO focused on safety as the primary objective since Hyundai worked on designing features that earned excellent safety ratings to give drivers and passengers complete reassurance.

The exterior design theme of the all-new NEXO draws from Hyundai’s new ‘Art of Steel’ language that derives its inspiration from the natural characteristics of steel material strength and flexibility. The SUV displays an elegant appearance through its powerful design elements that include thick lines, dense construction and shaped in an arch so its natural strength becomes evident. The horizontal door patterns on the vehicle strengthen the durability of the NEXO to match its performance in urban and outdoor situations.

The 'HTWO' Lamps serve as a distinctive design feature that combines bold characteristics with refined elements to represent the HTWO hydrogen brand vision of Hyundai Motor Group called 'Hydrogen for Humanity.' Instant brand recognition occurs at night through the 4 Dot Lamps design. Customers will have a choice of six exterior color options when choosing the NEXO which includes exclusive Goyo Copper Pearl as one of its distinctive shades.

The NEXO interior contains the ‘Furnished Space’ which provides roomy comfort along with superior materials and easy-to-use controls between its walls. Both the driver-centric curved display and the island storage area alongside digital side mirrors provide an advanced modern interior design. Product development on the all-new NEXO resulted in better passenger accommodations when compared to the original model with its expanded 993 liters of maximum cargo space.

Inside the NEXO you will find first-row Premium Relaxation Seats with leg rests as well as slim front seatbacks that enhance rear legroom convenience together with ventilated second-row seats that offer greater reclining angles. The enhanced accessible rear door openings give the NEXO exceptional suitability for family transportation. Bio-process leather along with recycled PET fabric and bio plastics make up the bulk of sustainable materials that appear throughout the cabin area.

Advanced versions of the NEXO’s powertrain system launched along with new design features throughout the vehicle. An improvement of the fuel cell combined with power electronics led to 190 kW total power and a double capacity of 80 kW for the battery. Rapid 7.8 second 0-100 km/h acceleration performance is possible after upgrading total output to 190 kW. The improved hydrogen fuel cell stack delivers 110 kW gross power while proving better resistance to low temperatures and longer operational lifespan. This vehicle now carries larger hydrogen tanks which hold 6.69 kg thus enabling a range exceeding 700 km. Aerodynamic design modifications and NVH performance refinements complete the improvement of driving quality. The European version of these vehicles can utilize a maximum towing weight of 1,000 kg.

The NEXO brings together advanced features which include FCEV Route Planner technology alongside ccNC infotainment with curved display technology and generative AI voice recognition system along with head-up display technology that supports dual wireless charging capabilities and Vehicle-to-Let user functions as well as digital center mirrors and optional digital side mirrors. Hyundai demonstrates their commitment to safety by including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and Lane Keeping Assist and Highway Driving Assist features as advanced safety and driver assistance features.

The all-new NEXO is slated to arrive in global markets later this year, solidifying Hyundai’s position as a leader in hydrogen mobility and a provider of smart mobility solutions.