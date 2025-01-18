Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) launched its first mass-market electric SUV - the Creta Electric - at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at an introductory price of INR 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). With its bold design, advanced technology and a longer driving range, the Creta Electric will bring about a paradigm shift in the electric SUV market in the country. The Creta Electric will be available with two battery pack options: 51.4 kWh battery pack (long-range) offering 473 kilometres on a single charge and the 42 kWh battery pack offering 390 kilometres on a single charge.

Hyundai Creta Electric exterior highlights:

The electric vehicle comes with Hyundai’s global EV signature pixel design DNA, featuring a pixelated graphic front grille with an integrated charging port and a pixelated graphic lower bumper. The rear sports a pixelated graphic rear bumper, LED tail lamps, and pixelated LED reverse lamps. The Active Air Flaps (AAF) help maximize energy efficiency and help cool the vehicle parts to enhance aerodynamics. The vehicle stands on R17 Aero Alloy Wheels with Low Rolling Resistance (LRR) tyres and a sporty rear spoiler.

Hyundai Creta Electric interior highlights:

On the inside, the Creta Electric features dual-tone Granite Gray with Dark Navy color theme and soothing ocean blue surround ambient lighting on the floating console. Its technology is housed in the 10.25-inch dual curvilinear screen with HD infotainment and a digital cluster. There is a touch-type Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control (DATC) for personalized temperature settings and a "driver-only" mode that shuts off the passenger vents to optimize energy use and maximize range.

The 8-way powered seats for front-row passengers ensures optimum convenience on longer drives. There is a driver-side memory seat featuring a welcome retract function, ensuring the right driving position. It also saves preferred seat position and returns to it anytime you desire, with just the press of a button.

Other key features include a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof and ample storage space including a 22-liter frunk space, coupled with 433-liter boot space.

Hyundai Creta Electric key technology:

The vehicle is laden with advanced technologies to increase the convenience of passengers such as in-car payment, digital key, ADAS-linked regenerative braking system, Shift-by-Wire (SBW), Single Pedal Drive (i-Pedal) and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L). Further, the electric Creta is enabled with 268 embedded voice-enabled commands and 132 Hindi voice commands. There are 70+ connected features with Hyundai Bluelink for enhanced convenience and security.

Hyundai Creta Electric performance highlights:

The vehicle's 51.4 kWh battery pack generates 126 kW (171 PS) of power, while the 42 kWh battery pack generates 99 kW (135 PS) of power. It has an acceleration of 0-100 km/h in just 7.9 seconds. The vehicle can be charged from 10% to 100% in just four hours using the 11 kW smart connected wallbox charger (AC home charging). With fast DC charger, the car can be charged from 10%-80% in just 58 minutes.

Hyundai Creta Electric safety highlights:

The vehicle comes with a strong body structure and SmartSense Level 2 ADAS, offering 19 tech-enabled safety functions like Lane Keeping Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Collision Warning, and Smart Cruise Control. It is equipped with more than 75 Advanced Safety Features including 52 safety features offered as standard across all variants. The standard safety features include six airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, Electronic parking brakes (EPB) with auto hold, etc.