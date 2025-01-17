AutoExpo 2025: India's biggest motor event kicks off today! Check out the brands showcasing new vehicles this year
The AutoExpo 2025, now part of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, has commenced today in New Delhi, promising to be the most extensive display of automotive innovation and electric mobility in India. Here are ten car companies that will showcase their new models at the event:
Porsche will display the Macan BEV Turbo, the all-electric Taycan, Panamera GTS, and the 911 GT3 RS, blending luxury with electric performance at the expo.
BMW India will debut the fourth generation of the X3, providing a glimpse into their latest technology, design, and engine options tailored for the Indian market.
BYD, the Chinese EV giant, is not only showcasing its vehicles but also expanding its footprint in India with models like the Sealion 7, signalling a significant push in the Indian market.
Tata Motors will reveal production-ready versions of the Sierra EV and Harrier EV, showcasing their commitment to eco-friendly transportation with advanced technology and design.
Kia will showcase the Syros and EV9, offering insights into their strategy for electric and sustainable mobility, with full price reveals and booking commencements
Maruti Suzuki is set to unveil the much-anticipated electric SUV, the e-Vitara, marking their entry into the electric vehicle market in India. This move is seen as a major step toward sustainable mobility.
Hyundai is bringing the e-Creta to the forefront, with a formal launch and price announcement expected. This electric version of the popular Creta SUV aims to capture the growing EV market in India.
VinFast, the Vietnamese EV maker, will make its first appearance in India with models like the VF7 and VF9, aiming to introduce their global EV lineup to the Indian audience.
Toyota is showcasing a diverse range of vehicles including the new Land Cruiser, alongside plug-in hybrids, flex-fuel vehicles, and hydrogen tech, highlighting their focus on alternative fuel solutions.
MG Motor India is set to unveil the MG Cyberster, an electric sports car, and the M9, a presidential limousine, indicating their ambition in both luxury and electric vehicle segments.
