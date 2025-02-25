The European Court of Justice (CJEU) delivered its decision against Google because the company refused access to Android Auto which resulted in an abuse of dominant market position against Enel's e-mobility app JuicePass. The ruling from the Italian antitrust authority from 2021 which charged Google a 102 million euro fine received backing from this recent Court of Justice decision.

The disagreement between Google and Enel emerged when Google prevented Enel's JuicePass application from connecting to its Android Auto software platform which allows dashboard access to navigation and messaging capabilities. Google blocked JuicePass access to Android Auto because security vulnerabilities and lack of category guidelines for the app.

Google sought judicial intervention from the Italian Council of State who then required CJEU guidance through Luxembourg. The CJEU judges supported the Italian regulator by determining that a dominant positioning company's failure to allow its platform to intercommunicate with rival apps creates abusive circumstances.

The court provided flexibility for companies when refusing access to their platform by allowing non-justification when suitable templates do not exist and platform security remains intact. Dominant companies must establish proper templates during a reasonable period when they lack valid reasons for platform restrictions.

Google eventually fixed its problem with Enel but this court decision establishes essential framework about platform accessibility for dominant market players. This decision reinforces the principle that dominant platforms cannot restrict platform access arbitrarily because such policies typically obstruct competition.

The Court of Justice of the European Union delivers final decisions which all parties must follow. The Italian Council of State needs to evaluate Google's new appeal through the lens of the CJEU's final decision. The antitrust enforcement victory through this ruling highlights the need to protect competitive fairness in digital markets.