Seattle, Washington State

Ann Schmidt has been named Boeing’s new Chief Communications and Brand Officer, a heralded sign of new leadership under CEO Kelly Ortberg. Brian Besanceney retired Monday and the interim head of communications, Schmidt, takes over.

Monday's announcement was made in a note to employees obtained by Reuters. His promotion is the latest in a string of executive maneuvers since Ortberg took the CEO's chair in August, as the aerospace giant in turmoil redoubles its efforts on messaging both inside and outside.

Rebuilding the Trust & Reputation

But Boeing has faced a high profile set of crises over the past five years: two fatal 737 MAX crashes, safety and quality problems and criminal investigations, and financial setbacks. Boeing also had to overcome a seven-week labor strike and debilitating reputational damage, which Ortberg pronounced must end, in October, with the company saying it needs a 'fundamental culture change' to recapture its iconic status.

Boeing will obviously need the leadership of Schmidt to shape its communication strategy, rebranding efforts and public engagement as it attempts to rebuild its trust with stakeholders and the public.

Executive Departures and Interim Appointments

It comes after a series of executive departures. Last month, Chief Information Officer Susan Doniz left the company, and Dennis Eng took over the role as interim CIO. In September, Ted Colbert, head of Boeing’s defense, space and security division, left, and COO Steve Parker took over temporarily until July, Chief Lobbyist Ziad ‘Z’ Ojakli left earlier this month.

The quality management team of the company also changed. Boeing’s Senior Vice President of Quality for the commercial airplanes division Elizabeth Lund retires this month. During her tenure she also saw an Alaskan Airlines 737 MAX 9 suffer a mid air panel blow out incident. Boeing's quality improvement programs will continue as Doug Ackerman, vice president of supply chain and fabrication quality, takes her place.

Path Forward

Schmidt’s new role underscores Boeing's emphasis on clear, consistent communication during a period of significant organisational and reputational rebuilding. As Ortberg pushes for a cultural reset, these leadership changes aim to steer the company through its challenges and toward a renewed focus on innovation and operational excellence.