In a first, Indian-origin Australian Senator Varun Ghosh takes oath on 'Bhagavad Gita'

Barrister Varun Ghosh became the first ever Indian-origin Senator of the Australian Parliament to take oath on Bhagavad Gita.

Varun Ghosh from Western Australia has been appointed as the newest Senator after the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council chose him to represent the Australian state in the Senate of the Federal Parliament. Welcoming Varun Ghosh, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said, "Wonderful to have you on the Labor Senate team."

The Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council selected Varun Ghosh from Western Australia to represent the Australian state in the Senate of the Federal Parliament, making him the newest senator.

"Great to have you on the Labor Senate team," said Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, welcoming Varun Ghosh.

Senator Ghosh is the first-ever Australian Senator sworn in on the Bhagavad Gita. I have often said, when you're the first at something, you've got to make sure you're not the last," the Minister posted on X and added, "I know Senator Ghosh will be a strong voice for his community and for West Australians."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also wished Varun Ghosh. "Welcome Varun Ghosh, our newest Senator from Western Australia. Fantastic to have you on the team," he posted on X.

Taking to X, the Legislative Assembly of Western Australia said, "The Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council have chosen Senator Varun Ghosh to represent Western Australia in the Senate of the Federal Parliament."

The Legislative Assembly of Western Australia took to X and said, "Senator Varun Ghosh has been elected by the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council to represent Western Australia in the Senate of the Federal Parliament."

Varun Ghosh is a Perth-based lawyer. He was a Commonwealth Scholar in Law at the University of Cambridge and held degrees in Arts and Law from the University of Western Australia. He has previously held positions as a consultant for the World Bank in Washington, DC, and as a finance attorney in New York.

Varun Ghosh's political career started in Perth when he joined the Labor Party of Australia. He was just 17 years old when his parents relocated from India.

"I have had the privilege of a good education and believe strongly that high-quality education and training should be available to everyone," Varun Ghosh said in a statement.

His involvement in public service is indicative of his dedication to providing high-quality education.

Prior to taking on his current position, Ghosh practiced finance law in New York and served as a World Bank consultant in Washington, DC.

In 2015, he went back to Australia and started working with King & Wood Mallesons, handling legal cases for banks, resource businesses, and building firms.