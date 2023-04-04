Two construction workers died at John F Kennedy airport after being buried under debris

In an accident, two workers died after being trapped under rubble at the John F Kennedy International Airport in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023. They were moving utility lines as a part of a broader overhaul at the busy airport. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey officials confirmed the news of their demise.

The New York City Fire Department, EMS, and the Port Authority Emergency Services Unit responded to reports of employees stuck in a trench around 11 AM on Monday.

The Port Authority and JFK immediately issued an order to halt the construction at the airport. The Port Authority stated, "The workers were relocating utility lines in the vicinity of cogeneration plant to support the increased energy needs of the JFK re-developement project."

JFK Airport alerted people of roadway delays around the two terminals. They advised passengers departing from the airport to use AirTran to reach terminals 5 and 7. However, they lifted the delay notice later in the afternoon.

Initially, the Port Authority did not release the names of the workers. But, they later identified them as Francisco Reyes, 41, and Fernando Lagunas Pereira, 28. However, they did not reveal any additional details about them. The flights to and from the airport weren't impacted, as per the Port Authority.

Reports say that the task was related to an $18 billion enhancement project at JFK, including the expansion of two existing terminals and the construction of two new ones.

The Port Authority, which operates the airport, has also initiated a probe to look further into the matter and would cooperate in any investigations by other agencies.

(With inputs from agencies)