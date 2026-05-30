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Zelensky warns Russia preparing 'massive new strike' on Ukraine; urges citizens to stay alert amid threat

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: May 30, 2026, 02:46 IST | Updated: May 30, 2026, 02:46 IST
Zelensky warns Russia preparing 'massive new strike' on Ukraine; urges citizens to stay alert amid threat

Zelensky warns Russia is preparing a massive new strike on Ukraine Photograph: (X/@ZelenskyyUa)

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Zelensky warns Russia is preparing a massive new strike on Ukraine and urges citizens to heed air alerts as attacks intensify

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday (May 28) warned that Russia is preparing a major new attack against Ukraine and urged citizens to remain alert and follow safety measures. The warning comes days after Kyiv endured one of the largest Russian bombardments since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion in 2022. The capital was among the hardest-hit areas during last weekend’s wave of strikes.

Russia has also reportedly warned foreign diplomats to leave Kyiv, signaling the possibility of intensified military action. Moscow says the move comes in response to a Ukrainian strike on a dormitory and vocational school in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region, which Russian authorities claim killed 21 people. "We have intelligence information about Russia preparing a new massive strike," Zelensky said in a social media message.

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“Please pay attention to air alerts, protect your lives. Our services are working efficiently and are prepared; the Air Force and other defenders of our skies will be on duty 24/7, as always.” The Ukrainian leader once again appealed to international partners for additional air defense support, particularly Patriot missile systems capable of intercepting Russian ballistic missiles. Earlier this week, Zelensky sent letters to US President Donald Trump and members of Congress requesting increased access to Patriot systems as Russian air attacks continue to escalate.

At the same time, Ukraine has intensified its own military operations against Russian-controlled territories and targets inside Russia, describing the actions as a response to ongoing Russian bombardments. Efforts led by the United States to broker a peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv have largely stalled. Diplomatic momentum has slowed amid the growing conflict in the Middle East, which has increasingly diverted Washington’s focus and resources. As tensions continue to rise, Ukrainian authorities remain on high alert for what could be another major phase of Russian attacks.

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Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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