/Zelensky warns Russia preparing 'massive new strike' on Ukraine; urges citizens to stay alert amid threat

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday (May 28) warned that Russia is preparing a major new attack against Ukraine and urged citizens to remain alert and follow safety measures. The warning comes days after Kyiv endured one of the largest Russian bombardments since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion in 2022. The capital was among the hardest-hit areas during last weekend’s wave of strikes.

Russia has also reportedly warned foreign diplomats to leave Kyiv, signaling the possibility of intensified military action. Moscow says the move comes in response to a Ukrainian strike on a dormitory and vocational school in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region, which Russian authorities claim killed 21 people. "We have intelligence information about Russia preparing a new massive strike," Zelensky said in a social media message.

Also Read: ICE agent facing assault charges during Minneapolis immigration crackdown arrested in Texas

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Please pay attention to air alerts, protect your lives. Our services are working efficiently and are prepared; the Air Force and other defenders of our skies will be on duty 24/7, as always.” The Ukrainian leader once again appealed to international partners for additional air defense support, particularly Patriot missile systems capable of intercepting Russian ballistic missiles. Earlier this week, Zelensky sent letters to US President Donald Trump and members of Congress requesting increased access to Patriot systems as Russian air attacks continue to escalate.