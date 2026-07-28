/Zelensky meets Trump at White House, seeks stronger US defence support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday (July 28) welcomed his "good meeting" with US President Donald Trump at the White House, where the two leaders discussed fresh American support for Kyiv in its war against Russia.

Zelensky said he and Trump discussed the US president's earlier offer to Ukraine of licences to produce Patriot air defence missiles.

"A good meeting with President Trump... at the Oval Office," Zelensky posted on X.

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He later thanked Trump for joint efforts to protect Ukrainian lives and advance peace.

"The President and I discussed licences for Patriot interceptor production and several other ideas that could help," Zelensky said. "We also spoke about diplomacy -- the diplomatic process must be reinvigorated."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the meeting as "positive and productive".

Zelensky seeks more Patriot missiles

The meeting came as Ukraine faces continued Russian attacks, including the increased use of ballistic missiles that are difficult to intercept.

Last month was the deadliest month for Ukrainian civilians since April 2022, according to the United Nations. A Ukrainian official stressed the importance of securing additional US-made Patriot missile systems for the country's air defence.

"It is crucial that Washington approve the purchase of a package of Patriot missiles. That is super important," the official said.

Relations between Zelensky and Trump have improved since the start of Trump's second term. Earlier this month, Trump suggested that Ukrainian strikes inside Russia could help bring an end to the war.

Zelensky was also scheduled to attend a memorial ceremony for Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a strong supporter of Ukraine who died unexpectedly this month at the age of 71.

Zelensky said he offered Trump his condolences over Graham's death and described the late senator as "a true friend of Ukraine."