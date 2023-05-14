Zelensky hails Germany a 'true friend and reliable ally' in Ukraine's war against Russia

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed Germany a "true friend and reliable ally" in his country's war against Russia on Sunday, as Berlin supplied an extensive new military package for Kyiv during his visit to the EU powerhouse. Zelensky's visit to Germany comes after talks in Rome with Italian leaders and the Pope, and it coincides with Kyiv's plans for a much-anticipated counter-offensive.

"In the most challenging time in the modern history of Ukraine, Germany proved to be our true friend and reliable ally, which stands decisively side-by-side with the Ukrainian people in the struggle to defend freedom and democratic values," Zelensky wrote in the guestbook at the German president's official residence.

"Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe," he added.

Ukrainian forces have been training troops and stockpiling Western-supplied ammunition and gear, which many believe will be critical in regaining territory taken by Russia.

Germany was formerly accused of being hesitant to give military equipment to Ukraine, but it has since become a significant donor of tanks, rockets, and anti-missile systems.

On the occasion of Zelensky's visit, Berlin presented its largest weaponry package for Ukraine to date, totaling 2.7 billion euros in tanks, missile defence systems, and combat vehicles.

According to Zelensky, he "discussed the current situation and intensive cooperation between Germany and Ukraine" with Steinmeier.

He was afterwards received with military honours by Chancellor Olaf Scholz before entering negotiations behind closed doors.

He is also set to visit the western German city of Aachen, which will confer the Charlemagne honour on him and the Ukrainian people this year.

Scholz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki are expected to attend the event in Aachen.

A meeting with European leaders might help pave the stage for an EU summit in Reykjavik next Tuesday, followed by the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

Zelensky's visit caps a year of turbulent relations with Germany, which is now one of Ukraine's largest arms suppliers, but only after much pressure from Kiev.

Berlin said on Saturday that it will deliver Ukraine more fire units and launchers for the Iris-T anti-missile system, 30 extra Leopard 1 tanks, more than 100 armoured combat vehicles, and more than 200 surveillance drones in a strong show of support for Kyiv.

"We all hope for a rapid end to this terrible war by Russia against the Ukrainian people, but unfortunately this is not in sight," Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said in a statement.

"This is why Germany will supply all the help that it can, for as long as necessary," he said.

Earlier in the war, Kyiv accused Germany of being overly conciliatory to Russian President Vladimir Putin, while Berlin's reliance on Russian energy became problematic.

Kyiv had similarly refused Steinmeier's visit in the weeks following the invasion, delaying Scholz's first journey to the war-torn nation.

Steinmeier and Scholz have both visited Ukraine subsequently.

(With inputs from agencies)