/Zelensky announces Ukraine, Russia and US to hold first trilateral talks since February in Abu Dhabi; rules out inviting Putin to Kyiv

Ukraine, Russia and the United States will hold their first direct trilateral talks since February in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Tuesday (Nov 3), raising hopes of renewed diplomatic efforts to end the war. The working-level discussions are expected to focus on security guarantees, a possible energy ceasefire and restoring access to the Black Sea for grain exports.

Speaking alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, Zelensky said he hoped the talks would eventually lead to a meeting between the leaders of the three countries. Kyiv is seeking a ceasefire and security guarantees as part of any path towards a lasting settlement. "We expect the trilateral meetings between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia to resume in the near future, on November 10-11. These will be meetings at the working level," Zelensky said.

What will be discussed in Abu Dhabi?

Zelensky identified energy infrastructure and grain exports as two immediate priorities. He called for both sides to halt attacks on energy facilities and for access through the Black Sea to be reopened to protect food shipments. "For us, these are priorities; in my view, they should be priorities for all reasonable people. Energy - that is, a ceasefire on both sides - as well as critical infrastructure. Second, there's grain, which means reopening access to the Black Sea," he said.

He added that Ukraine was entering the negotiations from a stable position on the battlefield, despite facing serious challenges with air defence. Zelensky stressed that any diplomatic progress must be accompanied by security guarantees.

Zelensky rules out inviting Putin to Ukraine

The Ukrainian president said the working-level discussions could create an opportunity for a meeting between the leaders but rejected the idea of travelling to Moscow or inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kyiv.

"We are not inviting Putin to Kyiv," Zelensky said, arguing that such an invitation would serve no purpose if Russia refused to attend. “First of all, they came to us uninvited in 2022. But there’s no point in inviting Putin to Kyiv, because they won’t come. Inviting them just so they won’t come is destructive. It’s the same as inviting me to Moscow. What Russia is doing is destructive – it's simply spitting in the face of the entire world, which wants the war to end,” he said.

The Ukrainian president also dismissed the possibility of a phone conversation with Putin, saying it could allow Moscow to avoid direct negotiations.

Ukraine has repeatedly called for a face-to-face meeting between the two leaders. The Kremlin has said such a meeting could take place only in Moscow.

Merz says Russia must engage in serious negotiations

Merz welcomed the planned talks but said he had yet to see evidence that Russia was ready to negotiate seriously on a ceasefire and a peace agreement.

Germany would continue supporting Ukraine, particularly in air defence and energy supplies ahead of winter, the chancellor said. He also warned that Russian attacks in the Black Sea risked worsening the global food crisis.