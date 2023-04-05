You are responsible for strained relations, Putin tells US and EU

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (April 5) bluntly accused the United States and the European Union of being responsible for strain in relations with Russia. He made the accusation in front of the respective ambassadors during a ceremony in Kremlin. Russian ties with the West have seen dramatic deterioration since Russian invasion of Ukraine last year.

The EU and US ambassadors were among 17 who formally presented their diplomatic credentials to Putin at a televised ceremony in the Kremlin.

Putin told new US ambassador Lynne Tracy that US support for a revolution in Ukraine in 2014 had led to the current situation where Russia and Ukraine were in conflict.

He said relations were in "a deep crisis" that was "based on fundamentally different approaches to the formation of the modern world order".

"Dear Madam Ambassador, I know you may not agree, but I cannot but say that the United States' use ... of such tools as support for the so-called 'colour revolutions', support in this regard for the coup in Kyiv in 2014, ultimately led to today's Ukrainian crisis," Putin said.

Putin took a similar line with the new EU ambassador, Roland Galharague, who took up his position in September, telling him that "the European Union initiated a geopolitical confrontation with Russia".

During his speech, Putin also urged Denmark to support Russian proposal of an independent international commission to investigate the blasts that ruptured the Nord Stream undersea pipelines. Nord Stream pipelines bring natural gas from Russia to Germany.

Putin also stressed that Russia was open to constructive partnership with every country and would not isolate itself, despite the complex situation in the world.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.